Strader Jr., Ludwell A.

Ludwell A. Strader Jr. of Lynchburg native-son Ludwell "Luddie" Strader passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Luddie had been a resident at Riverside Convalescent Home in West Point, Virginia since 2018. Prior to his return to his home state, Luddie lived in DeLand Florida at the Duvall Homes from 1974. Born on July 5, 1941, in Lynchburg to Ludwell A. Strader and Mattie J. Strader of Trent's Ferry Road. At 9 months Luddie was stricken with spinal meningitis leaving him sightless. His early schooling was at The Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton, and then Boonsboro High School where he amazed all with his memorization of classroom locations and his ability to know all by voice; and ride a school bus unattended to and from his home. Despite this disability, Luddie grew to be the most endearing and approachable person for all his days. He never complained of his infirmity and greeted everyone with the same joy, love, laughter and unpretentious affection. His memory and incredible talents riding a two-wheeled bike; perfect pitch and prowess on any wind instrument; a "rainman-like" imbedded mental calendar; and a voracious reading appetite of the highest level of Braille astounded his friends and acquaintances alike. Luddie's attitude and positive personality is an inspiration for all that knew him; and those who were fortunate to spend hours laughing and being with him. Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his brother, Leighton W. Strader and wife, Nan of Williamsburg, Va.; and nephew, Philip M. Strader of Jacksonville, N.C. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery, 3000 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA with the Reverend Chris Roussell officiating. His family members know Luddie would want to thank The Duvall Home and Riverside Convalescent for the loving care they showered him with over these many decades. Luddie's request is that donations be made to The Duvall Homes, www.duvallhomes.org or to Riverside Foundation Life Long Health Fund www.riversidefoundation@rivhs.com.
