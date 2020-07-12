Stump, Alvin Cleveland

Alvin Cleveland Stump, 89, residing at Westminster Canterbury in Lynchburg, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born on July, 25, 1930, in Copper Hill, Virginia, southwest of Roanoke, he moved at age 7 into the Salem Baptist Orphanage. He graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in Salem and Roanoke College (1952) where he was a member of the Track Team. Al served in the Army, 1952-1954, and experienced overseas duty in Germany. After the Army, he was employed by General Mills as a sales statistician before joining Schering in 1956 as a pharmaceutical detail man. Refusing promotion and relocation offers, he served central Virginia physicians in territorial representation for 42 years, retiring in 1998. In 1966, Al married Nancy Kunz of Lynchburg who passed away 23 December 2016. He was also predeceased by his parents, Sallie Clara Kelly Stump and Claude Cleveland Stump and his seven siblings; brothers: Ray Stump, James Stump, Clyde Stump, Frank Stump and sisters: Ruby Stump Goode, Pauline Stump Grogg and Claudine Stump Bird. In many respects Al's life was defined by relationships, for his friendly personality gained him many life-long friends in the medical community. Often physicians' children knew him as "Uncle Al." He was a regular on the golf courses and in the clubhouses at both Lynchburg's Boonsboro Country Club and Callawassie Island Country Club (South Carolina) where he and Nancy had a second home, they enjoyed during the winter months. Al joined several of his best physician friends in supporting University of Virginia athletics and enjoyed membership in the Virginia Athletics Foundation for over sixty years. He was always very generous with his support of local charities, especially the humane society. Al's desire was not to have any sort of visitation or funeral so a private inurnment will take place at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Columbarium in Lynchburg. Family and friends will be invited to a celebration of life gathering at a later date. Donations to honor Al's memory can be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. This is Al Stump and I approved this message. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
