Sweeney, Richard Alvin
Sweeney, Richard Alvin

Richard Alvin Sweeney, 92, of Richmond Highway, Appomattox, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was the husband of the late Dorothy "Dot" Cyrus Sweeney. Born in Appomattox, on October 16, 1927, he was a son of the late Lelia Mae Eller and James Alvin Sweeney. Richard was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and was the owner/operator of R.A. Sweeney Trucking. He was a former bus driver for T.R.B.C. bringing families to church each Sunday. He is survived by one niece, Teresa Cyrus Smith and husband, Bob, of Dataw Island, S.C.; and their children, Jessica Smith Bisese and husband, Dan, of Alpharetta, Ga., and Danielle Sterling Baird and husband, Matthew, of St. Simons Island, Ga.; a nephew, Charles Edward Garrett and his wife, Debbie, of Appomattox; and their children, Dana Garrett Evans and husband, Thomas, of Atascadero, Calif., and Christina Dawn Garrett of Evergreen; a nephew and godson, Steve Sweeney Cyrus of Appomattox and his children, Christian Sweeney Cyrus of Tampa, Fla., and Erica Rachel Cyrus of Willowbrook, Ill.; six great nieces and nephews, nine great-great nieces and nephews, numerous friends, and associates he had throughout the Trucking industry. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Estelle S. Garrett and Lucille S. Cyrus. A graveside funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the Sweeney Family Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Caldwell officiating. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Appomattox Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522. A special thanks to Charlene Mitchell of Home Recovery and Donna Jones, his aide with Home Recovery. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

