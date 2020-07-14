Synder Jr., David "Dave" E.

David "Dave" E. Snyder Jr., 62, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born in Roanoke, Va. David graduated from Brookville High School in 1976 before serving in the United States Navy. David was widowed by his wife, Teresa Snyder, who he married in the Philippines while in the service. He is survived by two sons, David "Gene" E. Snyder III and Corey Snyder; three grandchildren, Jude Garnett Atkins, Knox Padilla Snyder, and Charlotte Ofelia Snyder; and father, David Eugene Snyder Sr. Visitation will be held at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial service will follow on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
