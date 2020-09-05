Talley, Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas Talley passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020. Louise is survived by her daughters, Alice Ogden and Brenda Smoot (Carlton); her grandchildren, Lori, Mark, Carlton and Melanie; her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Candice, Brittany, Joshua, and Kandace, four great great-grandchildren; and her brother, Peyton Thomas. Louise was preceded in death by her husbands, James Williamson, James Parker, and Raleigh Talley; her parents J. Dudley, and Connie Thomas; her brothers, Charlie, Roy, Joe, and Dudley Jr.; and her sisters, May, Irene, Ina, and Ada. Louise retired from the Central Virginia Training Center where she was an early pioneer in performing electroencephalographs (EEGs). She was the first registered EEG technologist in the Lynchburg Area and served as a researcher and instructor in the field. She was a founding member of Randolph Memorial Baptist Church where she served faithfully for sixty-four years. She was an avid traveler and loved taking care of her family. She will be greatly missed by all. A luncheon/visitation will be held at Randolph Memorial Baptist Church on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. and a memorial service will follow at the church at 12:30 p.m. Graveside service at Fort Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Randolph Memorial Baptist Church in Louise's memory. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Talley family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
