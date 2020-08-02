Terra, Liduina Santos

You have permission to edit this article.
Liduina Santos Terra, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. When attending the service, please maintain social distancing or wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Liduina Terra as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

