Terrell Osteen, Mary Margaret
Mary Margaret Terrell Osteen, wife of John Fletcher Osteen died on Friday, September 4, 2020. Born June 14, 1928, her parents were the late Paul Terrell and Louise Layne Terrell of Bedford County, Va. She was predeceased by her sister, Eloise Terrell Graham and nephew, Terrell Allen Graham. In addition to her husband, is survived by a son, J. Michael Osteen and his wife, Gail McIntosh and daughter, Maisie Bruce Osteen. She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Osteen Oberley, husband Russell Oberley, and son, Jeremy Oberley. A memorial service will be held at Peakland Baptist Church at a later date. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memory and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com

