Always one to have a constant smile on his face, a true gentleman driven to serve his fellow man, a man who was passionate and loving to his family, and caring and honest to his friends, Lowell went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday night, June 20, 2020. Lowell was a resident of Forest, Va., but prior to that, he spent 34 years working and living in the City of Lynchburg. Though he spent the majority of his life in Central Virginia, Lowell's story actually began in Lee County, Virginia, where he was born to the late Grover Glenn Terry and Nellie Johnson, on February 5, 1942. He was the second oldest of their children, which include his oldest sister, Joyce Ann Carter of Salem, Va.; his brother, Winston D. Terry of Flatwoods, Va.; and his youngest sister, Donna Williams, of Saginaw, Mich. He was a graduate of Jonesville High School, and it was during his time in Jonesville that he met the love of his life, his wife, of almost 56 years, Brenda Joyce Lampkin Terry. After high school, Lowell began his college career at Hiwassee College in Madisonville, Tenn. From there, he transferred to Virginia Polytechnic Institute, where he began his lifelong support of Virginia Tech, and found his life's passion in the school motto of Ut Prosim, "That I May Serve". Upon graduation in May 1965, he accepted a job with the Virginia Department of Highways, and he and his new bride, moved to Richmond, Va. A brief transfer to Northern Virginia as Traffic Engineer for Arlington and Fairfax Counties preceded his move to Lynchburg in 1967, as the District Traffic Engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation. One year later, he accepted a position as Traffic Engineer for the City of Lynchburg, a position he proudly held for 31 years. Once Lowell and Brenda settled in Lynchburg, he quickly began a lifetime of service. Lowell was a long-time member and Deacon of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church. He was an active member and past President of the Lynchburg Exchange Club. He is a Master Mason and former Worshipful Master of the Edward N. Eubank Lodge, a member of the Lynchburg Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and a former member of the Lynchburg Shriners Club. After 7 years in Lynchburg, Lowell and Brenda welcomed the birth of their son Jeffrey "Jeff" Scott Terry of Saint Petersburg, Fla. Lowell continued to serve the City of Lynchburg and the Commonwealth of Virginia, through leadership positions as a charter member and member of the Board of Directors for the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company and as President of the Virginia Section of the Institute of Transportation Engineers. During this time, he also pursued graduate school education at Lynchburg College. Once Lowell retired in 1999, he was able to enjoy more of his favorite activities including golf, many Virginia Tech (Go Hokies!) football and basketball games, traveling with his family, concerts, and multiple annual trips to Myrtle Beach. Lowell loved the water and any opportunity to enjoy a meal or drink outdoors, especially with dear friends or family. In recent years, Lowell has fought a courageous battle against Atypical Parkinsonism, specifically Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Corticobasal Degeneration, and has continued to serve others by participating in multiple research studies to benefit patients and their families. Lowell left a legacy of love and service behind, and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; son, Jeff; siblings, Joyce, Winston and Donna; two Aunts, Reeda Johnson and Thelma Alder; one Uncle, Fred Terry; as well as eight nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. A memorial service in celebration of Lowell's life will take place at Tharp Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the afternoon, with the Reverend Randy Bower and the Reverend Ian McManamey, officiating. The family will also receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. As a tribute to Lowell's lifetime commitment to service, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: Chestnut Hill Baptist Church (5225 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA, 24502) or CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
