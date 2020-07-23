Terry, Lowell Hubert
Lowell Hubert Terry, 78, of Forest, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020. A memorial service in celebration of Lowell's life will be held at Tharp Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m., with the Reverend Randy Bower and the Reverend Ian McManamey, officiating. The family will also receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. As a tribute to Lowell's lifetime commitment to service, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 5225 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, or online at psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

