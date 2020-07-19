Thacker, Eva Mae Shelton
Thacker, Eva Mae Shelton

Eva Mae Shelton Thacker, 96, of Amherst, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1924, in Amherst County, daughter of the late Chesley Shelton and the late Annie Shelton. Eva was a member of Poplar United Methodist Church and retired from the Central Virginia Training School. She was preceded in death by her husband. Aubrey Thacker; a son, Roger Thacker; a daughter, Carol McTrusty; as well as four brothers and three sisters. She is survived by a son, Ronald Thacker of Amherst; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Amherst Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is easier for friends to gather and greet the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Poplar United Methodist Church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights, is serving the family.

