Thacker, Vera Lee Critzer

Vera Lee Critzer Wade Thacker died peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born on January 25, 1930 in Albemarle County, Virginia to James William and Virginia Leona Critzer. Twice widowed, she was preceded in death by the Rev. Shirley Roland Wade and by Guy N. (Bud) Thacker Jr. Her son, William A. Wade and her grandson, Mark S. Agee also predeceased her. During most of her 90 years Lee was an active and enthusiastic embracer of life. She loved her God and the Methodist faith. She loved her large family and she loved to dance and walk. After moving to Bedford in 1970 she spent many years as a bank teller and as an employee of Tharp Funeral Home. Grateful to have been her family are Gay Agee and her son, Neal; Karen and Jack Tuttle and their sons, Travis, Ben, Nathan and Patrick; Sara and Ron Shackelford and their son, Christopher; Newt Thacker; Jim and Jeanne Thacker and their sons, Brennan and Graham; granddaughters, Robin, Virginia and Ronda. She lived long enough to welcome and enjoy eleven great- grandchildren. We would like to recognize the community for their love and respect for our Mom and the Main Street United Methodist Church family for friendship and fellowship for fifty years. Our deepest thanks also to Gentle Shepherd Hospice for lovingly directing us through Mom's last days. Services to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at Wild Rose Cemetery in Batesville, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
