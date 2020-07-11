Thaxton, Mary Chumbley

On September 13, 1925, Fitzhugh Lee Chumbley Sr., and Lovie Dollinger Chumbley welcomed their fourth child Mary Preston Chumbley into their family. Mary had two older sisters, an older brother, and a younger sister. She made her journey home to Heaven on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Mary attended Madison Heights High School and graduated in the class of 1943. She was a loyal member of Madison Heights Christian Church and a member of The Rebekahs. Mary worked at the Central Virginia Training Center as the telecommunications supervisor and retired from there after 44 years. On January 2, 1947, Mary wed Henry "Ed" Edgar Thaxton and became Mary Chumbley Thaxton. The two were married and loved each other for 61 years. She had two beautiful daughters, Kanzada Phillips and Caressa Talley. She was a loving and caring grandmother to her two granddaughters, Morganne and Prestina Talley. In her free time, Mary enjoyed making jams and jellies, sweet pickles, pound cakes, and biscuits. Her making and sharing these foods with those that she loved is something that made her special and remembered by family and friends. Mary enjoyed catching butterflies in her yard. She also enjoyed travelling on various trips with her family and friends. Her sweet smile is something that everyone who knows her will remember about her. Mary was described as having a calm spirit and presence about her. She was lovingly known by many names--Mama, Nannie, Mary, Preston, Mary Preston, Mary Precious, and Queen Mary. She set an example to be kind and caring to everyone and always said, "That's what we are here for." Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Henry "Ed" Edgar Thaxton; four siblings, Elizabeth Chumbley Boynuk, Fitzhugh Lee Chumbley Jr., Lovie Chumbley Coleman, and Gertrude Chumbley Rucker; and her son-in-law, James W. Phillips. She is survived by her two daughters, Kanzada Phillips of Rustburg and Caressa Thaxton Talley (Earl Watkins Talley Jr.) of Madison Heights. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Morganne and Prestina Talley; two step-grandchildren, Karen Wolter and Vincent Phillips; many nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Runk and Pratt on Leesville Road, 7 Hills Home Health, and Centra Hospice for their love, care, and compassion. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park by the Reverend George Harris. Mary will be available for viewing on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Whitten Monelison from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Madison Heights Christian Church or to the Alzheimer's Association. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
