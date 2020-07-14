Thomas Sr., Lawton Murrel

Lawton Murrel Thomas Sr., 85, of Iris Lane, Pamplin, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Alice Almond Thomas for 65 years. Born in Charlotte County, Va., on September 20, 1934, he was a son of the late Lawton Elmo Thomas and Rena Hamlett Thomas. He was a member, former Deacon and usher of Bible Baptist Church and a member of The Gideons International. Murrel retired from Lynchburg Foundry after 30 years of service. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, L. M. Thomas Jr., Ava Sue T. Ranson and husband, John, and Eve T. Wood; six grandchildren, William Lawton Thomas (Jodi), Jane T. Allen (Scottie), Jay Ranson, Jordan Turner, Savannah Wood, and Tristan Wood; three great-grandchildren, William, Jakob, and Nathaniel; a brother, William (Butch) Thomas; a sister-in-law, Rachel A. Stanley; special nephew, Jimmy Lee Stewart Ellyson; and nieces and nephews, Steve Almond, Donna Small, Cindy Watson, and Tommy Ray Stanley. He was preceded in death by twin daughters, Karen Faye and Allison Raye; and a sister, Dorothy T. Ellyson. A private family service will be held in Old Herman Cemetery officiated by Pastor Jonathan Watson, Pastor Jerry Boyce, the Rev. Robert E. Lee, and Dr. Rusty Small. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bible Baptist Church, PO Box 2014, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
