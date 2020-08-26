Thomas Sr., Lowell Lorenza "Chink"

 Skip to main content
Lowell Lorenza "Chink" Thomas Sr. May 10, 1936 - August 24, 2020 Lowell Lorenza "Chink" Thomas Sr., 84, of Altavista, died on Monday, August 24, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Arlene Edmonds Thomas. He was born on May 10, 1936, in Altavista, a son of the late Edgar B. Thomas and Nell Jones Thomas. He was a member of St. Victoria's Catholic Church and a retired car salesman. Chink began his career in car sales at an early age of 17, he worked at Highview Motors and Fellers Chevrolet. He was also part owner of Arlene's Florist, Inc. He was known for his loyal, dedicated service to the auto industry and his customers. He was also a member of General Motors Legend of Leaders. Whether you knew him for a moment or a lifetime, it was inescapable, that Chink's life was filled with respect, faith, laughter, a unique personality and love. Chink had a smile that was contagious to everyone he met. He was kindhearted, generous and maintained friendships with people of all ages, races and walks of life. He was past president of Jaycees, Altavista Chamber of Commerce and Exchange Club and the Grand Marshall of the Altavista Christmas Parade. Chink loved to sing and was blessed with a beautiful bass voice that often was requested at weddings and funerals. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Chris Thomas and his wife, Missy, of Woden, Texas, and Michael Thomas and his wife, Courtney, of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Cynthia T. Pickering and her husband, Art, of Florida; one brother, E.B. Thomas of South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Kevin, Eric, Colby, Justin, Ryan, Shandi and Blake; and four great-grandchildren, Brian, Benjamin, William and Noah. He was preceded in death by a son, Lowell Lorenza "Chip" Thomas Jr.; one brother, Clement Irwin Thomas; two sisters, Rachel T. Keatts and Montaree T. Blair; and a special cousin, Deborah J. Mason. A funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at St. Victoria's Catholic Church by Father Jim Gallagher with interment to follow in Green Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider St. Victoria's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 640, Hurt, VA 24563, or Friends of Campbell County Animal Control, 1400 Edley Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

