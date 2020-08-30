 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thompson, London H.
0 entries

Thompson, London H.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

London H. Thompson, 16, of Lynchburg, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020. A Homegoing Celebration will be held for London at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Living Word Baptist Church with Pastor James Camm officiating. Interment will follow in Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 202 E. Perch Road, Monroe VA 24574. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Thompson, London H.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert