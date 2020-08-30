Thompson, London H.

London H. Thompson, 16, of Lynchburg, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020. A Homegoing Celebration will be held for London at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Living Word Baptist Church with Pastor James Camm officiating. Interment will follow in Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 202 E. Perch Road, Monroe VA 24574. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
