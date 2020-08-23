Thompson, Percy Rudolph

Percy Rudolph Thompson, 82, of Rustburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Ruth Thompson. Born in Nelson County, on November 6, 1937, he was a son of the late Nelson Thompson and Maxie Thompson. He was a truck driver for Burlington and then moved to Overnite were he retired. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Thompson, John Thompson, Russell Thompson, and Joseph Thompson. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Glenn Thompson of Lynchburg, and Bryan Thompson of Rustburg; two sisters, Mabel Krantz of Madison Heights and Mildred Godsey of Lynchburg; two brothers, Michael Thompson of Madison Heights, and Malcom Thompson of Lynchburg. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Rick Cole officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Centra Hospice for all the love and compassion they showed Percy. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
