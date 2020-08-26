Thurman Miles, Helen Elizabeth

July 8, 1938 - August 18, 2020 Helen Elizabeth Thurman Miles, 82, of Forest, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born in Lynchburg, Va., on July 8, 1938, a daughter of the late Claude Albert Thurman and Helen Christine Hall Thurman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Ray Miles, both 1955 graduates of Altavista High School,and sister-in-law, Patricia Miles. Helen is survived by her daughter, Wendy Lynne Miles; son, Barry Ray Miles and wife, Pamela; two grandchildren, Jennifer Emmert and husband, Nate and Karen Darnell and husband, Aaron; three great-grandchildren, Bethany Emmert, Benjamin Emmert, and Rachel Emmert; brother, David Thurman and wife, Julia; sister, Peggy Carson and husband, Kenneth; brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Miles and wife, Bonnie; and sister-in-law, Ruby Miles. Helen devoted her life to her family,supporting her husband in his military service and with his work in the hayfield and raising black angus cattle. She loved raising her two children and managing with her husband and son the daily operations of Miles Brothers' General Store in Evington, Virginia. All these things she did with determination and with grace, calling on God to see her through many difficult times. While it is true that she suffered a great deal, especially toward the end of her life, it is also true that she loved her family fiercely, tackled seemingly impossible tasks by teaching herself as she went, and routinely carried out acts of selfless love and generosity in her classic, pragmatic style. She took pride in preparing home-cooked meals for family and friends and was an excellent cook. Babies loved her. Stray animals loved her. There have been many stories told by former customers of the store that Helen was a strong and loving woman who was a precious presence in their lives. She said toward the end of her life that it had been a tough fight. In the end, she was victoriousall her labor done and everything put away in its place, as was her habit, and just as it should be. A private graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, August, 24, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg, Va. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, Va. Contributions can be made in Helen's honor to the Amherst County Humane Society.
