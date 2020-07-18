Tinsley, Mr. Michael

August 10, 1949 - July 15, 2020 Mr. Michael Tinsley, 70, of 6016 Seat Pleasant Drive, Seat Pleasant, Maryland and former native of Lynchburg, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020, at his residence. Born on August 10, 1949, in Roanoke, Virginia, he was the son of the late William Tinsley and Janie Miller Tinsley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and William Ham and two sisters, Helen Saunders and Mildred Terry. Mr. Tinsley was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam. He was last employed with the government as an IT contractor. At an early age, he joined the 5th Street Baptist Church. Upon moving to Maryland, he was a member of the Maple Spring Baptist Church, Capitol Heights, Maryland, where he served as an usher. Mr. Tinsley also served as president of the National Capitol Area United States Bowling Congress Association. He was an avid pinochle and bid whist player. Those left to cherish his memories are his devoted companion, Barbara King of Seat Pleasant, Maryland; two stepchildren, Kira King of Lynchburg, Virginia and Denise King of Altavista, Virginia; one brother, Paul Tinsley (Charlotte) of Roanoke, Virginia; one sister, Janette Smith of Java, Virginia; his devoted aunt whom he was reared by, Mattie Jo Carter of Lynchburg, Virginia; four grandchildren, Robert Wheat Jr., Rah-Tia Wheat, Terrel Robinson, Tamara Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Mr. Tinsley will be conducted on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Forest Hill Burial Park, Lynchburg, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. The cortege will assemble at the residence of his cousin, Tammie Barbour, 696 Russell Woods Drive, Lynchburg, Virginia. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.