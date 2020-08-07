Tomlin, Minnie Martin

Minnie Martin Tomlin, 74, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ralph Milton Tomlin. Born in Nelson County, on June 30, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Steve Wilson Martin and Evelyn Lawhorne Martin. Minnie was retired from Old Virginia Brick after 31 years of service and was a member of Weslyn United Methodist Church. She enjoyed Bluegrass music and loved to spend time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, James Martin and one sister, Betty Johnson. She is survived by five children, Larry Tomlin and his wife, Lisa, Marie Millner and her husband, Lee, Crystal Campbell and her husband, Larry, Tanya Tomlin and Frederick Tomlin; four brothers, Steve Martin and wife, Mary, Patrick Martin, David Martin, and Harvey Martin; six grandchildren, Landen and Larson Tomlin, Kailey Campbell, Cierra Megginson, Aaliyah Tomlin and Christian Tomlin; and two devoted friends, Minnie Bailey and Barbara Bryant. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel officiating. Interment will follow in Amherst Cemetery. Masks will be required for all of those attending the service. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Weslyn United Methodist Church, 167 Kilmarnock Ln., Amherst, Va. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
