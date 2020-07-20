Tucker, Gordon Monroe

Gordon Monroe Tucker, 81, of Narrow Passage Rd., Spout Spring, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Margaret Johnson Tucker for 55 years. Born in Teleford, Tenn., on November 17, 1938, he was the son of the late Shelby Hadley Tucker and Gladys Treadway Tucker. He is survived by three daughters, Lisa Napier and husband, Lewis, of Appomattox, Cheryl Rees and husband, Tim, of South Carolina, and Chiquita Tucker of Concord; eight grandchildren, Chelsie Napier, Joshua Rees and wife, Madison, Thomas "T.J." Hires Jr., Jessica Rees, Keri Rees, Jordyn Schmidt and husband, Dustin, Matthew Napier, and Jonathan Rees; one great-granddaughter, Caroline; two sisters, Barbara Arnold and husband, Dennis, of Concord, and Sue Collins and husband, Ed, of Forest; and nieces and nephews. Gordon was a member of Thomas Terrace Baptist Church. He retired from Lynchburg Foundry and Archer Creek Foundry after 30 plus years. He also retired from Kroger after 15 years. Gordon loved his family and spending time cutting grass, gardening and watching baseball. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Thomas Terrace Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Mark Grooms. Burial followed in Central Baptist Church Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service and at other times at his residence. Those wishing to make memorials please consider the Appomattox Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
