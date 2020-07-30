Turner, Lucinda Mawyer

Lucinda Patricia Mawyer Turner, 71, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born in Amherst, on August 26, 1948, daughter of the late Otis and Eler Mawyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Mawyer; a sister, Cathleen Floyd; and her fiancé, Ray Cash. Lucinda worked for Dodson Exterminating and was a member of Emanuel Baptist Church. She loved the beach, fishing, working with the Moose Lodge and playing with her canine friend Jasper. She is survived by four children, Belinda Johns (Jason) of Amherst, Timothy Turner of Monroe, Amy Turner of Monroe, and Gregory Turner (Matthew) of Roanoke; and four brothers and sisters, Katy Cheatham of Lynchburg, Janice Cage of Rustburg, James Mawyer (Debbie) of Cumberland, and Rachel Brooks (George) of Lynchburg. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Christopher, Brandon, and Cheyenne; one great-grandchild, Chloe; and numerous nieces and nephews. When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Briarwood Memorial Gardens. The family requests memorials in Lucinda's memory be made to Moose Lodge #715 for the benefit of Mooseheart. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.