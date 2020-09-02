Turner, Wayne Darryl

March 4, 1944 - August 31, 2020 Wayne Darryl Turner, 76, of 280 Masons Mill Road, Evington, died on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital with his family by his side. He was the husband of Rosa Brown Turner for 45 years. He was born on March 4, 1944, in Appomattox, a son of the late Lewis Edward Turner Sr. and Mae Webb Turner. He was a former member of Moose Lodge #1727 on Waterlick Road and a self-employed concrete finisher. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Wayne loved to hunt, fish, watch boxing and little league baseball world series. His greatest passion was hunting his trophies included deer, bobcat and black bear. Due to a head injury in 1969 Wayne was deaf and became one of the first adults in the Lynchburg area to receive the cochlear implant at UVA in 1987 which enabled him to hear sounds and communicate better. After suffering a stroke in 2009 he enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach to people watch. He fought long and hard to overcome his disabilities from his stroke. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Shannon Turner of Evington; two daughters, Wendy T. Staton and her husband, Philip, of Rustburg, and Stacey T. Pritchett and her husband, Garey, of Forest; two brothers, Kenneth Turner and his wife, Betty Marie, of Forest, and Jamie Wright and his wife, Jessica, of Forest; five grandchildren, Jonathan Hawks and his wife, Jessica, Matthew Glass, Michael Glass, Camden Pritchett and Emma Pritchett; a sister-in-law, Linda Turner of Forest; and a devoted friend, Leon Wilson. He was preceded in death by a son, Jason Turner; one brother, Lewis Turner; and one sister, Gail Staples. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista, with interment to follow in Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna Post 232. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service Altavista, Virginia
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.