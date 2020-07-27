Tweedy, Margaret Hudson

May 11, 1926 - July 24, 2020 On Friday, July 24, 2020, Margaret H. Tweedy, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Rustburg, Va., passed away at the age of 94. Margaret was born on May 11, 1926, in Charlottesville to David S. and Annie (Davis) Hudson. She was raised in Amherst County through her school years and spent all of her adult life in Campbell county. In addition to her parents she is also predeceased by her husband, Bennie L. T weedy. She was the eldest of six children and was predeceased by a sister, Doris H. Mays and three brothers, David S. Hudson Jr., Preston A. Hudson and Malcolm M. Hudson. She is survived by one remaining sister, Ruby H. Cash, of Amherst. She is also survived by seven nieces and one nephew. She is survived by three children, Lois T. Shelor (John) of Madison Heights, Sherry T. Miller of Charlotte, N.C., and Donald Tweedy of the residence in Rustburg. She is also survived by three granddaughters, Kris D. Wade, Susan S. Neal and Amy M. Voelker and three great-grandchildren, Zach Wade, Elizabeth Neal and Jude Voelker. This much beloved lady enjoyed her family most of all, especially at gatherings throughout the year and all of the family really looked forward to meeting at Granny's house. She always dedicated her life to the Lord and put her family's needs ahead of her own at every opportunity. She loved to spend her alone time with her flowers and birds and working puzzles. And she actually loved doing her housework and cooking, which she really didn't consider work at all. So, in closing Mom, we all love you dearly and are going to miss you so much. The pain in our hearts cannot be described, and we are trying to hold on to how much better off you are now that the cancer can no longer cause you pain. As they say, this is not goodbye, rather it's see you later. What an incredible lady and what an awesome journey. God Bless you Mom and Godspeed! The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Lynchburg. Interment will follow at Otterwood Presbyterian Cemetery in Evington. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
