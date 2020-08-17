Tyree, Barbara M. and Calvin W.

Barbara Mitchell Tyree, 78, died on August 13, 2020, at her home in Gladstone. Her son, Calvin W. Tyree, 53, of Gladstone, died on August 15, 2020, in Lynchburg. Both will be buried. Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Gladstone. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
