Vallastro, Joseph Fisher "Sonny"

September 18, 1930 - July 27, 2020 Joseph Fisher "Sonny" Vallastro, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Barbara Bell Vallastro for 45 years. Born on September 18, 1930, in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, he was a son of the late Joseph Isadore Vallastro and Bessie Fisher Vallastro. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Jean Glass, Carol Trost, and Mary Stamps; and a son-in-law, Michael Cowger. Sonny proudly served his country in the Army National Guard and was a retired electronics technician with General Electric with over 30 years of service. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Lynchburg Scottish Rite and West Lynchburg Baptist Church. Known by many as "Joe from Kokomo", his career was in electronics and he also enjoyed photography. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Vickie Vallastro of Charlottesville, and Tammy V. Cowger of Goode; two grandchildren, Erika Lowe and husband, Vince, of Lynchburg, and Brooke Kendrick and husband, Glenn, of Clermont, Fla.; seven great-grandchildren, Olivia Lowe, Natalie Lowe, Nora Lowe, Tiras Lowe and Eden Lowe, all of Lynchburg, Connor and Lucas Kendrick of Clermont, Fla.; a sister, Judith Proffitt and husband, Erskine, of Huddleston; a brother, Otto Vallastro of Lynchburg; and many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Pastor Scott Phillips with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. The family would like to give their sincere gratitude to the staff at Lynchburg Health and Rehab. for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
