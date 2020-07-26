Vaughan, Diana Hoylman

January 4, 1948 - July 21, 2020 Diana Sue Hoylman Vaughan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born in Clifton Forge, Virginia to Charles Thompson Hoylman and Lucy Mae Bartley Hoylman. Diana is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Henry Langhorne Vaughan and their four children, Christopher Wilson Vaughan of Richmond, Heather Gillispie Sosnowsky of Wilderness, Allison Vaughan D'Aurizio of Jacksonville, Florida, and Mary Langhorne Vaughan McManus of Ruther Glen. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Hoylman Stoener. Diana, or 'Coqui' as they affectionately called her, was exceptionally proud of each and every one of her ten grandchildren, Jacob Max D'Aurizio, Ethan Stanton Vaughan, Keegan West Vaughan, William Charles Sosnowsky, Gareth Langhorne Vaughan, Isabella Ayers D'Aurizio, Cason Elizabeth Vaughan, Mae Davis O'Brien McManus, Riley Marie Vaughan, and Lindley Elizabeth McManus. For more than 40 years, Diana owned and operated Jasmine and E.I. Randle, two successful women's clothing stores in Lynchburg and Roanoke, Virginia. A pioneer in her market and community, Diana shared her exceptional style with her customers and was rewarded with a devoted following. Diana was deeply respected by her industry peers as both a tastemaker and a businesswoman. Her legacy and sophistication will long be remembered. Diana was a private woman, however her extraordinary spirit shaped everyone around her in big and small ways. She was admired by many both for her beauty and her sharp wit. Diana will be forever cherished for so many things, including her determination and fierce loyalty to those she loved. A small memorial service will be held at the historic Fork Church in Doswell, Virginia on Wednesday July 29th at 9 am. In lieu of flowers her family asks that you honor Diana and her lifelong love of animals with a contribution to your local SPCA. Diana will be interred at her family cemetery, located on the Cascades Golf Course at the Homestead in Hot Springs, Virginia later this year. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.