Vukmirovich, Rachel Woodall

Rachel Woodall Vukmirovich, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Ginter Hall South in Richmond. Born on October 1, 1926, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Paul Kingsley Woodall and Myrtle Baldwin Woodall. Rachel retired from General Electric after thirty years of faithful service. She was a lifelong member of Fairview Christian Church. Rachel is survived by her daughter, Barbara V. Dawson and husband, Joe, of Midlothian; her son, Dannie Mirovich and wife, Pam, of Mt. Pleasant, N.C.; six grandchildren, Michael Dawson and wife, Melissa, Britni D. Lis and husband, Jeremy, Kristen D. Groseclose and husband, Neil, all of Midlothian, Matthew Mirovich of Hampton, Lacy Mirovich and Danielle Mirovich of Mt. Pleasant, N.C.; six great-grandchildren, Aiden and Greyson Dawson, Hudson and Blakely Lis, and Kennedy and Anderson Groseclose, all of Midlothian; a special cousin, Clem Woodall of Lynchburg; and a beloved sister-in-law, Millie V. Saccomando and husband, Bill of St. Charles, Ill. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with The Rev. Coretha Loughridge officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends, at the funeral home, for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to At Home Hospice and all of her caregivers at Ginter Hall South for their love and wonderful care provided to Rachel. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider The Fairview Christian Church Food Pantry, 2701 Campbell Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
