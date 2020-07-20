Vukmirovich, Rachel Woodall
Rachel Woodall Vukmirovich passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Richmond. A complete obituary will be in Thursday's edition. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Vukmirovich, Rachel Woodall
