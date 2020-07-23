Walker, Eleanor Maxine

June 10, 1950 - July 18, 2020 Eleanor Maxine Walker, 70, of Forest, Va., transitioned on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of Herbert Walker Jr. Maxine was born on Saturday, June 10, 1950, in Gretna, Va., to Serlene Oakes Dickerson of Upper Marlboro, Ma., and the late Daniel Dickerson. She was retired with over 20 years as a clerk with Verizon and was a member of Court Street Baptist Church. In addition to her husband of over 53 years, she is survived by her son, Herbert Walker III (Kimberly) of Gainesville, Va.; three daughters, Tina Butler (LeVar) of Gambrills, Md., Kimberly Tatum (Van) of Richmond, Va., and Lorie Addison (Lee) of Windsor Mill, Md.; three sisters, Sandra Gail Little (Frank) of Upper Marlboro, Md., Carolyn Davis (Allison) of Plantation, Fla., and Yvette Dickerson of Upper Marlboro, Md.; foster brother, Richard Green; an aunt, Othella Rice; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; very special nephews, Carl Dickerson and Christopher Walker; sisters-in-law, Minnie Lobban (Randy) and Katie Harvey (James), and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Maxine's life will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the chapel at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
