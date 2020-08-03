Ware Jr., Michael Lee

October 17, 1980 - July 30, 2020 Michael Lee Ware Jr., 39, of Madison Heights, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born on October 17, 1980, in Lynchburg, he was the son of Michael Lee Ware Sr. and Deborah Campbell Ware. Michael was an employee of Cut-Rate Septic Tank Service and a member of Elon Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors as well as hunting and fishing. Michael was a loving son, father, brother, uncle and friend. Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill Browning and Myers and Hazel Campbell; his paternal grandfather, Bill Ware; and his sons' mother, Sherry Creasey. In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his son, Ayden Lee Ware; his sister, Amber Ware Hansen and her husband, Nick, of Madison Heights; special niece and nephew, Cailin Hansen and Bryson Hansen; his maternal grandmother, Grace Browning of Madison Heights; his paternal grandmother, Cecil Ware of Madison Heights; his long-time companion and friend, Michelle Carter of Madison Heights; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Elon Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Tyree officiating. Interment will follow at Elon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Elon Baptist Church and at other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elon Baptist Church Building Fund, 145 Younger Drive, Madison Heights, VA 24572. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
