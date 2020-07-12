Ware, Marvin Eugene

Marvin Eugene Ware, born in Amherst County, on October 25, 1928, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Virginia Ware, two brothers, Bill Ware and Jerry Ware, a sister, Ella Mae Maynard, a daughter, Debbie Thomas, a son, Lloyd Holloran, and daughter-in-law, Valerie Holloran. He is survived by his wife, of 52 years, Audrey Ware, his children, Donna George (Doug) of Carmel, Calif.; and Patty Moore (Mike), Keith Holloran (Jan), Rickey Holloran, Mike Templeton (Deborah), and Lawrence Holloran, all of Lynchburg. In addition, he is survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Marvin was passionate about truck driving and loved being on the road. He retired as owner-operator of Commercial Trucking in 2009. He also enjoyed hunting and camping. Our heartfelt thanks to Lynchburg General Hospital and the staff of the Pulmonary Unit and STICU, as well as UVA Dialysis center staff who took such special care of him. Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider, CASA of Lynchburg, Elizabeth's Early Learning Center, or your charity of choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burch-Messier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
