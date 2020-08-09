You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warren, Lucinda
0 entries

Warren, Lucinda

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

February 15, 1954 - July 31, 2020 Lucinda Hancock Warren, 66, of Lynchburg, died on Friday, July 31, 2020. The family suggests donations may be made to Lynchburg Awareness Garden, PO Box 3231, Lynchburg, VA 24503 or Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502 Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

+1 
Warren, Lucinda
+1 
Warren, Lucinda
To plant a tree in memory of Lucinda Warren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert