Warren, Lucinda

February 15, 1954 - July 31, 2020 Lucinda Hancock Warren, 66, of Lynchburg, died on Friday, July 31, 2020. The family suggests donations may be made to Lynchburg Awareness Garden, PO Box 3231, Lynchburg, VA 24503 or Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502 Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
