Watkins, Martha Carter

March 11, 1943 - July 24, 2020 Mrs. Martha Carter Watkins, age 77, of Concord, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Mr. James Edward Carter Sr. and Mrs. Annie Bell Carter. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Zachary Watkins and three brothers, William Carter, James Carter, and Harry Carter Sr. She is survived by her husband, Mr. Harry Watkins of the home; one daughter, Lawane Garland of Madison Heights; one son, Damand Watkins of Concord; two grandchildren, Jurney and Jerrett Garland; one sister, Mrs. Hilda C. Jones of Appomattox; three sisters-in-law, Mammie Watkins, Daisy Watkins, and Velma Watkins; two brothers-in-law, Sylvester Watkins and Warren Watkins, all of Concord; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Brookneal with interment in Jordan Baptist Church Cemetery in Appomattox. Public viewing will begin on Monday from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
