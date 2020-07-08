Watson, Ami Virginia Scott

Ami Virginia Scott Watson July 18, 1942 - July 1, 2020 Ami Virginia Scott Watson, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Bedford County, Va. on July 18, 1942, to the late Rosella Scott Sr., and Lucille Davis Scott, she was the wife of the late Thomas A. Watson. As a lifelong, devoted child of Christ, she frequently attended Altha Grove Baptist Church, and St. Paul Baptist Church. Ami was preceded in death by a brother, George Lewis Scott; and two sisters, Gracie Elizabeth Scott Lee, and Mary Frances Scott White. She is survived by a daughter, Kellie Watson Waters (Gregory), and two sons, Dion A. Lee- adopted (Lisa), and Dr. Jerome T. Watson (Karen). Her adoring grandchildren LeAndra Waters, Bryson Lee, Karyn Waters, Kyrsten Watson, Sheridan Lee, and Aaron Watson. Also left to cherish her memory, brother, Rosella Scott Jr. (Ruth); two sisters, Rachel Scott Logan (Hubert), and Florence Scott Demming (Victor); sisters-in-law, Texanna Watson, and Elizabeth Watson Jones (Edward); many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends and neighbors, John and Judy Workman, who are considered family as well. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Bishop Mary Johnson, officiating. The interment will be in the Altha Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Forest, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave. Lynchburb VA 24504
