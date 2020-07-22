Wayne, Dennis Franklin
Dennis Franklin Wayne of Madison Heights departed this life on Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late George E. and Annie Lewis Wayne. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Scott Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Community Funeral Home directing.

