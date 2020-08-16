Weeks Jr., Dave Andrew

Dave Andrew Weeks Jr., 83, of Forest, peacefully departed this life, surrounded by family, and entered into the Glory of Heaven on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, following a brief illness. He was the loving and devoted husband of the late, Rebecca Davis Weeks for 52 years. Born on February 7, 1937, in Burlington, N.C., he was the son of the late Dave Andrew Weeks Sr. and the late Lois Mays Guthrie Heath. Dave was a devoted and loving Christian, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca W. Crawford. He is survived by his three daughters, Debra W. Werthman (Scott) of Big Island, Karla W. Gibson (John) of Wilkesboro, N.C., and Karen W. Canfield (Bill) of Forest; five grandchildren, Katelyn W. Elder (Brandon), Kyle Werthman (Ravin), David Gibson (Lauren), Brittany C. Daniels (Kyle) and Camden C. BeCraft (Kendall); two great-grandchildren, Riley Elder and Remi Werthman; and two sisters, Sherry H. Sullivan (Dan) of Centreville, Va., and Myra H. Thompson (Blair) of Graham, N.C. Following the death of his close friend, Willie in 1976, Dave looked after and loved as a son, a special young man, David Williams (Traci) of Forest, Va. He also leaves behind an ever-growing and well-cherished extended family. Dave grew up in Altavista, Va. In 1958, he graduated from Altavista High School and married Rebecca, his high school sweetheart. Pursuing a career in law enforcement, he earned an Associate's Degree from Central Virginia Community College, graduated from the Juvenile Officers Institute at the University of Minnesota, completed coursework at the University of Louisville and Lynchburg College. In 1975 he graduated from the FBI Academy. In 1958, Dave joined the Lynchburg Police Department as a police officer. Soon after starting his career at the LPD, he was drafted into the Army and sent to Korea from 1960-1962, where he served in the military police and achieved the rank of Sergeant, E-5. When Dave left the military, he returned to his job at the LPD where he proudly protected and served his community until retiring in 1992 as a Commander 3 Deputy Chief. After retirement from the LPD, Dave joined the US Marshall's Service where he served as a Special Deputy US Marshall until retiring in June 2001 as the lead CSO of the Lynchburg office. Dave's walk with the Lord began when he was nine years old and continued to grow and mature throughout his lifetime. He daily lived out his faith with his family, his friends, and his colleagues. Every evening while growing up, his children saw him faithfully retreat to his bedroom for his quiet time of Bible reading and prayer with God. He was a faithful member of West Lynchburg Baptist church for over 50 years where he served many years as a Deacon, a Trustee and a greeter, but he served on many other committees as well. Dave was active in many organizations, serving as President of the VA Chapter of the FBI in 1989, President of the Optimist Club and President of the Civitan Club. He was a chartered member of the Fraternal Order of Police and served as the chaplain up until the time of his death. He was a member of the Marshall Lodge #39 as a 32nd Degree Mason, holding a 50-year pin. He was a member of the Lynchburg and Roanoke Shrine Club and a member of the Scottish Rites Club. He served as a long-time Chairman of the Lynchburg City Credit Union and served as a long-time board member of the Beacon Credit Union. Dave's hobbies included hunting, fishing, working outside, following UVA sports, and watching the NFL and Nascar events. With hunting being his favorite sport, Dave was one-fourth owner of the 8 Buck Hunting Club established in 1972 in Amherst County. While reflecting on his life, Dave repeatedly said, "I'm just so thankful for the life I was given and for my family and friends. I've truly been blessed." He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Rd. and other times at the residence. A celebration of Dave's life and faith will be conducted on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at West Lynchburg Baptist Church with Dr. Robert Putt officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family wishes to extend its appreciation to Dr. John MacNeill, Dr. Angela Brady, Hannah Robinson, nurse navigator, his special nurse, Ashley, and all the other loving and compassionate caregivers and staff members at the Alan B Pearson Cancer Center and Centra Hospice. The family also wishes to extend its appreciation to the many loving and caring neighbors, church members and friends who reached out regularly to offer encouragement and to meet numerous needs. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to West Lynchburg Baptist Church. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.