Dave Andrew Weeks Jr. Dave Andrew Weeks Jr, 83, of Forest, peacefully departed this life, surrounded by family, and entered into the Glory of Heaven on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, following a brief illness. He was the loving and devoted husband of the late, Rebecca Davis Weeks for 52 years. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Rd. and other times at the residence. A celebration of Dave's life and faith will be conducted on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at West Lynchburg Baptist Church with Dr. Robert Putt officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to West Lynchburg Baptist Church. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's paper. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
