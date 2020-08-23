 Skip to main content
Wescoat, Allen Junior
Wescoat, Allen Junior

Allen Junior Wescoat, 83, of Forest, died on Thursday, August, 20, 2020. He was born in Michigan, on November 17, 1936, a son of the late William Wescoat and Grace Keyes Wescoat. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers. Allen was a man with a huge heart and smile to match who was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a welder repair for General Motors. He is survived by his wife, "Sweet Rebecca" Smith Wescoat; daughters, Barbara Manier, Katelyn Wescoat, Rachel "Best Bucket" Wescoat, and Sophia Guan; sons, Nathan Wescoat (Lindsey) and Aaron Wescoat (Nicole); grandchildren, Justin Shepherd (Mandy), Owen, Ava, and Ellie Mae Wescoat; great-grandchildren, Liberty, Jackson, and Silas Shepherd; sister, Ruth Ann Vagts, "Mom" Kathy Smith; special family friend, Lisa Trost; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved dog, Kenya. Allen had a close, personal relationship with Jesus Christ and was certain that to be absent from this body is to be present with his Lord. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider Gideon Ministries International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Wescoat, Allen Junior
Wescoat, Allen Junior

