Wheeler, Dennis "Wickie" Wilson

Dennis "Wickie" Wilson Wheeler affectionally known as Mr. Wilson, 94, of Rustburg, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his residents. He was the husband of the late Mary Covington Wheeler. Born in Campbell County, on May 29, 1926, he was a son of the late John D. Wheeler Sr. and Augusta Watkins Wheeler. Wilson was an army veteran and retired from Lynchburg City Schools after teaching for over 30 years. When he wasn't working or spending time with his family he could be found working on the family farm. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, John D. Wheeler Jr. and Roberta Adams. He is survived by a son, Brian Wheeler and his wife, Debbie, of Rustburg; a brother, Royal Wheeler and his wife, Jean, of Blacksburg; his granddaughter, Gracie Mae; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Gentle Shepherd Hospice, especially Mackenzie Lipscomb. They would also like to thank Christopher, Troy, Frank, Ryan, Rebecca, Zariyah and Pam with Generation Solutions for their care of Wilson. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Ron Litten and the Rev. Jennifer Vestal Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Family request that when attending the services that everyone wear a mask and to maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to Bethany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 327 Rustburg, VA 24588 or Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.