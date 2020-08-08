You have permission to edit this article.
White, Alice M.
White, Alice M.

Alice M. White, age 65, of Forest, VA., departed this life on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Service Information will appear later. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

