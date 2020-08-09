White, Alice Marvina

Ms. Alice Marvina White, age 65, of Forest, was born on March 11, 1955, to Margaret Q. White and the late Marvin Earl White in Roanoke, VA. God called his earthly angel home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Alan Williams and her granddaughter, Remington Pearl Carter Williams. Alice's strength and tenacity was rooted in the Bunker Hill Community. Allowing her to have received Christ as her Lord and Savior, joining the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in her youth. She attended the public schools in Bedford County, Va. When she graduated from Jefferson Forest High School in 1973, she was at the top of her class and gave a speech at the Commencement Ceremony, a great achievement and honor for a woman of color. Alice received an Associate's degree in Early Childhood Education from Central Va., Community College and an Associate's degree in Psychology from Liberty University. Alice was a Civil Servant with the United States Postal Service for over 30 years retiring early to spend more time with her first love, her family. Alice Marvina leaves to celebrate her memories, her children, Robert Leroy Williams Jr. of Greensboro, N.C.; Marvin Earl Williams (Regina) of Charlotte, N.C.; Dianna Nichole Williams of Forest, Va.; Joanna Gail Morgan of Evington, Va.; and Jason Quentin Williams (KimberLee) of Charlotte, N.C.; her mother, Margaret Q. White of Bedford, Va; her sister, Gail McKoy (Carlo) of Charlotte, NC; an aunt, Elizabeth Nelms of Bedford, Va.; 14 grandchildren: Nigel, Imani, Kimari, Melanie, Rebekah, Makayla, Jessica, Madison, Kennedy, Seth, Heaven, WynterLove, Reign, and Royal; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Williams Memorial Park, 943 Westside Blvd. NW Roanoke, VA 24017. Friends may view on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m., in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, masks are required. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
