White III, Charles David

April 5, 1942 - July 13, 2020 Charles David White III, 78, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at The Summit. He was the husband of Sarah Isabell Dillard White. Born on April 5, 1942, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Charles David White Jr. and the late Bessie Davis White. David was a self-employed farmer and also did some construction. He was a member of North Bedford Baptist Church. David had a great and wonderful testimony for Jesus Christ, especially at his residence at The Summit, where he was able to touch many lives. He enjoyed talking to people, reading his Bible, praying with others, as well as, sharing Scriptures with his friends at The Summit. In addition to his wife, David is survived by his daughter, Catherine White of Forest; one brother, Daniel White and his wife, Anne, of Forest; one sister, Dale W. Hyden and her husband, Jim, of Lynchburg; and other loving family members and friends. A private graveside service will be conducted at North Bedford Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chad Brady officiating. There will be no visitation hours at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse or the Billy Graham Association. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.