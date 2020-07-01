August 6, 1946 - June 28, 2020 Kay Francis Peele Whitt, 73, of Long Island, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was born August 6, 1946, in Winston-Salem, N.C., a daughter of the late Romie David Peele and Sally Wishon Peele. She was a member of Union Chapel Church and a retired employee of Wal-Mart. She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Snead of N.C.; and two nieces, Donna Retzlaff and her husband, Doug and Tammie Carter and her husband, Joe; and one nephew, James Wright. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Whitt. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by Bishop Kell Stone. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and other times at the home of Donna, 7961 Level Run Road, Long Island. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Autumn Care Nursing Home, 1317 Lola Avenue, Altavista, VA 24517. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
