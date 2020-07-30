Whitten, Beverly Jean

Beverly Jean Brown Whitten, 82, of Forest, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Wilbur Carrington Whitten Jr. Born in Port Huron, Michigan, ON May 8, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Brown and Edna Copeland Brown. She retired from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette following 20 years of teaching in the English Department. In 1993, she was awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities Independent Study Grant in Literature. She and her husband retired to Lynchburg in 1995. She enjoyed history and leading tours as a docent at Poplar Forest where she volunteered for 15 years. She loved reading, studying literature, going to plays, traveling with friends, and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Paul C. Whitten and his wife, Marnie, of Lynchburg; her daughter, Jennifer A. Whitten and her partner, Michael McElheny, of Cleveland, Ohio; one sister, Gladys Kovach and her husband, Steve, of Lakeland, Florida; five grandchildren, Tyler C. Whitten, Brandon P. Whitten, Hannah E. Knowles and her husband Bryce, Avery W. Whitten and Andrew J. Whitten, and a number of nieces and nephews. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Celebrant Polly Starnes officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Poplar Forest, P.O. Box 419 Forest, VA 24551-0419, or to the Salvation Army, 2215 Park Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
