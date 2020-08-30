Whitten, Franklin "Frank" Hardwell

Franklin Hardwell Whitten, 83, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Lynchburg General Hospital. A lifelong resident of Lynchburg, he was born on August 20, 1937, to the late Wilbur Carrington "Red" Whitten and the late Louise Poole Whitten. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lynn Whitten. He was married to Harriet Jones Whitten of Norfolk for 61 years. An alumnus of E.C. Glass High School, Virginia Military Institute and Echols College of Mortuary Science, Frank began his chosen career early on working at Whitten Funeral Home with his father as a teenager. Throughout his life, Frank never considered his career as a job, rather as a calling. In the words of those he served, "he was kind, caring, compassionate and totally professional leading them through very sad and difficult times." He was actively involved in numerous civic organizations, making friends wherever he went. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Frank was a devoted member of Peakland United Methodist Church where he served in numerous capacities. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Susan Whitten Padgett (Roy) of Charlotte, N.C., Alice Whitten Bowen (Tony) of Parrish, Fla., Mary Carter Whitten Van Atta (Matt) of Decatur, Ga., and Franklin Hardwell "Hardy" Whitten Jr. (Betsy) of San Diego, Calif.; eight grandchildren, Drew Bowen (Aubrey) of Atlanta, Ga., Sarah Bowen Hersh (Eric) of Snohomish, Wash., Paul Bowen of Atlanta, Ga., Mary Grace Padgett of Memphis, Tenn., Elizabeth Padgett and Andrew Padgett both of Charlotte, N.C., Oscar Whitten of San Diego, Calif. and Rob Van Atta of Decatur, Ga. He is survived by his brothers, Wilbur Carrington Whitten Jr of Forest and Thomas P. Whitten of Beaufort, S.C. Also, he is survived by his brother-in-law, William Henry Jones and his wife, Margaret of Augusta, Ga. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date due to the Covid situation. The family requests that memorials be made to Peakland United Methodist Church, 4434 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg VA 24503. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
