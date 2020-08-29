 Skip to main content
Whitten, Franklin H.
Whitten, Franklin H.

Franklin H. Whitten, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Harriet J. Whitten. Arrangements are incomplete and will be anounced later.

