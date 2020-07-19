Mrs. Sarah Wiley passed into Heaven on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was the widow of James Wiley. Sarah was a very sweet woman who loved to talk about her adventures in life. She always brought laughter to others. Sarah is survived by cousins, Dixie Carroll, Patty Pack and Betty Peoples. Sarah is also survived by her special friend, George; as well as Margaret Sales. She will miss all her friends at Day Camp as well as Lind, Joyce and Sharon at the office. She will be buried beside her husband at Clearview Baptist Church in a private service to be held on Tuesday. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is handling the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.