Mrs. Sarah Wiley passed into Heaven on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was the widow of James Wiley. Sarah was a very sweet woman who loved to talk about her adventures in life. She always brought laughter to others. Sarah is survived by cousins, Dixie Carroll, Patty Pack and Betty Peoples. Sarah is also survived by her special friend, George; as well as Margaret Sales. She will miss all her friends at Day Camp as well as Lind, Joyce and Sharon at the office. She will be buried beside her husband at Clearview Baptist Church in a private service to be held on Tuesday. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is handling the arrangements.

