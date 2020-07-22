Will, Marjorie Marie "Tenny"

May 5, 1940 - July 19, 2020 Marjorie Marie "Tenny" Will of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Tenny was born in Louisa County, Va., on May 5, 1940, to Marjorie and Roy Payne. She graduated from Louisa County High School in June, 1958. In 1960, Tenny married Carlton Hite on November 5. They lived at the Mountain Lake Biological Station in Giles County, Va., and raised three children, Richard, Robin, and Renee. Later, Tenny started working for Lucent Technologies and relocated to Texas and then Ohio where she met her second husband Wayne Will. She and Wayne both retired from Lucent Technologies, and she enjoyed raising horses, traveling to visit family and friends, and working in her flower beds. Tenny is survived by her children Richard C. Hite Jr. (Lee), Robin C. Webb (Kevin), and Renee C. White (Victor); her grandchildren, Jesse L. Sheppard, Nicole L. McGillivray, Cody R. Meadows, Victoria M. Webb, Jared A. White, and Justin B. White; and her great-grandchildren Caleb, Clarissa, Katherine, Reece, and Lennox. She is also survived by her twin brother Roy "Sonny" L. Payne of Mineral, Va. She is predeceased by her parents and her husband Wayne L. Will. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
