Williams, Barbara Elizabeth

On Monday, July 6, 2020, Barbara Elizabeth Williams, sister to John Howard Williams, Jr. and David Franklin Williams passed away suddenly at peace in Lynchburg, VA at the age of 73. Barbara was born on January 2, 1947, in Laurel, MS to the late John H Williams, Sr. and Alma Katherine Williams. "Aunt Barbara" lovingly helped raise Alma Carolynn Hughes, Luis Enrique Mendez and Emmanuella Chenault. She was a fun-loving great-aunt to 12; Jonathan Riffe, Jeremiah Hughes, Noah Mendez-Riffe, Charles Hughes, Hannah Sadeghi Mendez-Riffe, Athena Hughes, Cayden Mendez, Christabel Hughes, Matthew Mendez-Roback, Rachel Roback, Gabriel Roback, Malachi Williams. She was a great-great-aunt to Luna Lockhart, Emma Riffe, Ariel Riffe, and Jasper Hughes. Barbara graduated from R. H. Watkins High School in Laurel, MS and from Ole Miss University in 1970 with a degree in pharmaceuticals. Barbara loved shopping for beautiful things like vases to put throughout the house, and collective art pieces like paintings and Fenton Art Glass, and in her garden, a gazing ball. She looked forward to her salon and nail appointments by her friend Phyllis Cassidy also a Mississippi native. She loved giving financial and shopping advice in hope to help others prosper as well as she had. She had a lifelong love affair with peppermint patties that she thought were hidden. She loved telling her childhood memories of her siblings and how to wring a chicken's neck and it didn't bother her because she loved chicken in her southern dialect. In her final years, Barbara started to examine her personal spiritual life. She read the Bible daily and even got a book on applying scriptures to her life. Aunt Barbara had excelled in all things she set out to do. Her spiritual transformation under Jesus was surprisingly well and good to see. She had become a wonderful smiling encourager and friend with perfected patience that still awes her close family. She was a living testament of Jesus's loving desire for everyone to experience acceptance, love, peace and joy. Her final resting place will be the home in her heart, Laurel, Mississippi. You did very well Barbara Elizabeth Williams, it must be nicer in heaven since you arrived. See you later Aunt Barbara. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
