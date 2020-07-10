Lena Williams Lena Williams, a retired teacher and longtime resident of Lynchburg, Va. transitioned peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Lena was born December 31, 1924, in Marion County, South Carolina to the late the Rev. Embert and Katie Davis Page. She was educated in public schools and attended Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina where she received her BS in Elementary Education in 1950. In December of 1952, she married Thaddeus Williams who preceded her in death. She was a devoted and proud mother, and grandmother of four sons, a daughter and three granddaughters. Lena was a spiritual woman and an active member of Jackson Street UMC and was affiliated with numerous community organizations and activities. She will be deeply missed by family and friends and all who knew her. A viewing will be held from 4 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Davis and Turner Funeral Services located at 1016 Rivermont Ave. Lynchburg, Va. 24502. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Tree of Life Ministries. 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Thaddeus Williams Community Center in care of Jackson Street UMC or to the Pink Witnesses for Breast Cancer Awareness to 503 Robin Dr. Lynchburg, VA 24502. Davis-Turner Funeral Home Davis-Turner Funeral Service
